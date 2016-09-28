Rare two-headed snake in Waco zoo

Cameron Park Zoo in Waco is the new home of a rare two-headed snake.

The rat snake native to Texas was taken in to the zoo by a local who found it in her backyard.

She let her dog out in the yard for a walk and the dog alerted its owner of the snake.

The snake is still in its infancy stage and measures about eight inches long. Fortunately, the snake is not venomous.

Zoo officials hope to put the snake out in an exhibit soon. But before they do that, they need to make sure that it's healthy.

"Two-headed snakes are not common at all, it's similar to conjoined twins. Often times, if an anomaly like that happens, many times the baby doesn't survive very long. The one that we have now seems to be doing just fine...It's just going through a short quarantine period of ninety days before it goes on exhibit in our Brazos River Country area," says Brian Henley, Animal Care Manager at Cameron Park Zoo.

Right now, the snake is being fed baby mice -- one head at a time.

If it makes it to adulthood, the snake could end up measuring up to five and half feet and live up to 25 years.

