Elderly couple taken to hospital after wreck

An elderly couple was taken to the hospital after a car wreck in Waco on Monday.

Waco PD says the wreck around 12 p.m.

According to police, the couple was traveling south on New Road near Bagby in their white car when a vehicle exiting the corner gas station failed to yield right of way.

The couple was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

