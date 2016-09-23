Gallery remembering West explosion to open

A gallery remembering the fatal West fertilizer plant explosion from April 2013 will be opening to the public at the History of West Museum on Saturday for the first time.

The museum will welcome the community in the dedication ceremony of the gallery here. Among the special guests are members from the Czech Center Museum in Houston, who helped make the gallery possible, and Mayor Muska.

A lot of donations and volunteering went into helping put together the pieces that scattered through West after the explosion.

The explosion killed fifteen people, twelve of those were first responders.

Some of the many buildings that were leveled were the intermediate and high school buildings.

"The kids were at church, they weren't in school. So, you see those, and you think oh my gosh, God is good - that they were not killed from the explosion. But they survived and they continue to thrive and so does West," Sulak remembered.



"There were so many lives lost so many lives have been changed since then. But, this is a positive that we've brought about so that they can still come in and see and remember and see the resilience that West has. And, they're building back," Sulak asked.

Sulak also says that above all, this gallery serves as a reminder of the tight community in West.

Entrance to the museum is free, and the ceremony is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

