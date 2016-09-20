New Produce Hub helps Caritas feed the hungry

A local organization is ready to keep fighting hunger in McLennan County with a new refrigerator.

A 40-foot long shipping container was retrofitted to refrigerate fresh produce at Caritas of Waco.

The nearly $2 million project was made possible with help from the Central Texas Food Bank and Baylor University students who donated their time and efforts to decorate the outside.

In McLennan County, more than 48,000 people are facing hunger.

Caritas of Waco helps feed more than 68,000 people a year.

It is expected that they will have served more than three million pounds of produce with this new addition alone.

