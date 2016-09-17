The Annual Heart of Texas Airshow kicks off in Central Texas

The Annual Heart of Texas Airshow kicked off in Waco Saturday.

Planes of all sizes, colors, and ages were on display at the Texas State Technical College.

There were also helicopters from the Coast Guard and the Military.

For some, the airshow is one of the most exciting times of the year.

“It’s really awesome, actually. I’ve seen a lot of planes that I actually liked a bunch,” attendee Lonnie Waynereich said. “It’s just cool. Being up there, you can do whatever you want, really.”

The airshow will continue Sunday, with doors opening at 10 a.m. The airshow will begin at 1 p.m.

Texas State Technical College is located 3801 Campus Dr. in Waco.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.