Central Bell County firefighters' cars vandalized

Nolanville police are investigating after two firefighters' cars were vandalized while parked on the fire station's property.

It happened overnight at the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue station on North Main Street.

Senior firefighter Charles McKey said a firefighter leaving the station at the end of her shift found the two cars vandalized.

A rear tire on her car was slashed, and the two passenger-side tires on McKey's car were slashed, he said.

"Us being a volunteer organization, we do this in our free time and we do this because this is what we love to do. And for someone to just come up here in the parking lot and do this to our vehicles, it does upset me," McKey said.

He believes it happened sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Jason Worsdale and his staff were reviewing surveillance footage within that time period. Both cars were parked under a light, McKey said.

The fire department and the Nolanville Police Department are working together to find out who vandalized the cars.

"I would really just want to know why they did it. There's not much, really, to say to someone like that that has that little respect for someone that would just, you know, vandalize someone else's property. It shows very little respect for another person," McKey said.

Contact the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334 if you have any information.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.