Baylor Soccer Loses 1-0 at Auburn

Baylor soccer lost a 1-0 decision at Auburn on Sunday evening at Auburn Soccer Complex. The Bears (5-3-0) ended their four-match road trip with a tough loss to the Tigers (5-3-0) in a match that featured two lightning delays.

The game started 30 minutes late due to a lightning delay. Then after just five minutes of play, another lightning delay forced the teams to wait just over two hours before resuming play. Despite leading Auburn in shots (8-3) and shots on goal (5-1) in the first half, Baylor was unable to find the back of the net. Then in the 70th minute, the Tigers received a goal from Taylor Troutman and held on for the win.

NOTES

*Baylor and Auburn met for the first time ever, and the Tigers now lead the all-time series 1-0-0.

*Baylor ended its four-match road trip with a 2-2-0 mark, and is 3-3-0 on the road in 2016.

*Baylor suffered just its fifth loss in its last 22 matches, dating back to the 2015 season.

*Baylor led Auburn in shots (13-8), shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (6-5).

*Sophomore goalkeeper Rebecca Gartner made her first start of the season and fifth of her career.

STAT OF THE GAME

2:40 – The amount of hours and minutes of lightning delays the game featured.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“Auburn is an outstanding team and very well-coached, but I thought we played well enough to win. We won every stat except the one that matters most. It was a great match and I am proud of our girls. We have to get back at it again this week because Washington is another great team. We are ready to be home.” – Head Coach Paul Jobson

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor begins a three-match home stand with a 7 p.m. CT match vs. Washington on Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.