Baylor Soccer Loses 1-0 at Auburn

Baylor soccer lost a 1-0 decision at Auburn on Sunday evening at Auburn Soccer Complex. The Bears (5-3-0) ended their four-match road trip with a tough loss to the Tigers (5-3-0) in a match that featured two lightning delays.
The game started 30 minutes late due to a lightning delay. Then after just five minutes of play, another lightning delay forced the teams to wait just over two hours before resuming play. Despite leading Auburn in shots (8-3) and shots on goal (5-1) in the first half, Baylor was unable to find the back of the net. Then in the 70th minute, the Tigers received a goal from Taylor Troutman and held on for the win.
NOTES
*Baylor and Auburn met for the first time ever, and the Tigers now lead the all-time series 1-0-0.
*Baylor ended its four-match road trip with a 2-2-0 mark, and is 3-3-0 on the road in 2016.
*Baylor suffered just its fifth loss in its last 22 matches, dating back to the 2015 season.
*Baylor led Auburn in shots (13-8), shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (6-5).
*Sophomore goalkeeper Rebecca Gartner made her first start of the season and fifth of her career.
STAT OF THE GAME
2:40 – The amount of hours and minutes of lightning delays the game featured.
QUOTE OF THE GAME
“Auburn is an outstanding team and very well-coached, but I thought we played well enough to win. We won every stat except the one that matters most. It was a great match and I am proud of our girls. We have to get back at it again this week because Washington is another great team. We are ready to be home.” – Head Coach Paul Jobson
WHAT’S NEXT
Baylor begins a three-match home stand with a 7 p.m. CT match vs. Washington on Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.