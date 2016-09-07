Waco nonprofit hosts fundraiser to fight substance abuse

A Waco nonprofit is hoping to help out more community members struggling with substance abuse with funds raised at a luncheon on Wednesday.

In attendance were some prominent area leaders like District Attorney Abel Reyna and McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

This luncheon was hosted by local nonprofit Cenikor Foundation who works to help people suffering from alcoholism or any other substance abuse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol abuse claimed 88,000 lives every year between 2006 and 2010. Substance abuse could also lead to major health consequences like heart disease and several types of cancers, something that Cenikor helps people avoid.

"Addiction is the not the prettiest to look at, but the truth is that it's a disease. Our mission is to serve those clients and help them return to the community as responsible citizens and contributing members of the community," says Eric Jeter, Senior Manager at the Cenikor Foundation in Waco.

Funds collected will go toward people struggling with substance abuse to help them lead exemplary lives.

