Man in critical condition after overnight Killeen hit-and-run

Killeen police are investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.

Police said a car traveling northbound in the left-turn lane hit a man crossing the street, throwing him onto the oncoming lane.

The man was hit again by another car traveling in that oncoming lane.

The 30-year-old man was flown to Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Police said the first car left the scene. The driver of the second car stayed behind and waiting for police to arrive.

Police did not give out a description of the first car that hit the man.

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information.

