Teen who died in Salado crash identified, funeral services set

One person is dead and seven are injured after a wreck in Salado early Wednesday morning.

Juan Carlos Tovar-Enriquez, 16, died at the scene. Officials are not sure if he was wearing a seatbelt.

A Gofundme was set up to help the family of the Tovar-Enriquez.

The money raised will be used to cover expenses needed to send the body to family in Mexico.

A Nissan Pathfinder was driving on the wrong side of the road on FM 2843 in an no passing zone. A red Ford Expedition with eight people inside was traveling in the oncoming lane and tried to avoid a collision.

The Expedition then rolled over on the road.

One of the people in the Expedition died on the scene. Two others were air-lifted to Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.

Five others were taken by ambulance to the same hospital in Temple.

The driver of the Pathfinder was not injured.

"In light of this terrible tragedy, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that it is state law for all occupants of a motor vehicle to be buckled up while driving/traveling in a vehicle in Texas," DPS Sgt. David Roberts said in an email.

Funeral services are set for Tovar-Enriquez for Wednesday, Aug. 31 at St. Stephen Catholic Church at 601 FM 2268 in Salado.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.