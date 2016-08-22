First day of school for several Central Texas districts

It’s the start of the 2016-2017 school year time—and the first day of school for several Central Texas school districts.

McLennan County ISDs starting today: Waco, China Spring, Connally, La Vega, Lorena, Axtell, Mart, Moody, McGregor and Riesel.

Bell County ISDs: Belton, Killeen, Little River-Academy, Troy.

Coryell County ISDs: Copperas Cove, Gatesville.

Brazos County ISDs: Bryan, College Station

There are some things to remember now that school is starting—first and foremost, school zones will be active, as well as no cell phone use in school zones unless it’s a hands-free device. News Channel 25 will provide continuous coverage throughout the day on this story.

