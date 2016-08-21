Employees evacuated after Carpenter Company fire

A Temple factory was evacuated early Sunday evening, after some of the foam workers were making caught on fire.

It happened at the Carpenter Company on North General Bruce Drive in Temple, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said employees were in the building when that fire broke out, but everyone was evacuated safely.

There were no major injuries, however one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say it took a few hours before they could enter the building.

According to Thomas Pechal the Public Information Officer for Temple Fire and Rescue, he said the sprinkler system is what kept the fire from spreading.

“Our goal right now is to ventilate the building so we can get the remainder of the foam extinguished and get that out of the building,” said Pechal.

There was over 100 pounds of foam material that caught fire, but it didn't cause any structural damage.

Firefighters did eventually enter the building after the ventilation was complete, and they got the fire under control around 8:15 p.m.

It is unclear how many employees were working at the time of the fire.

