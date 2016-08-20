Free financial outreach program for Veterans

A group of financial counselors in Killeen are helping people improve their finances.

For Veterans and their families in Central Texas, the services are free.

Virtual Financial Counseling has volunteered to provide one on one sessions with families in the community, while helping people achieve their financial goals.

The new free outreach program for veterans is 18-months long.

During the program counselors provide guidance for families, to help them with financial management tools.

The owner of Virtual Financial Counseling Christine Julius said the wide variety of services offered, are aimed to help people improve their financial wellness.

A few of the services offered include:

Money management

Budgeting

Credit

Debt liquidation

Security clearance

Some other services include helping families plan for college and finding scholarships.

This program is sponsored by the Association of Financial Counseling and Planning Education. They also partnered with Visa and the Veterans Financial Coalition to make this possible.

There is no deadline for Veterans to sign up for the Financial Outreach Program.

Also, these services are open to the public.

