Copperas Cove police investigating two robberies

Copperas Cove police are investigating aggravated robbery incidents at two separate locations that occurred late Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 2124 East Highway 190 around 10:48pm, and at the Mickey’s Convenience Store at 1306 Georgetown Road around 11pm.

Suspects in both robberies brandished handguns, and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects in both robberies are described as slender black males, approximately 6-feet tall, and wearing ski masks, and black clothing.

It’s not known if the robberies are related.

Investigations into both robberies are ongoing. Police ask if you have any information to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 245-547-1111.