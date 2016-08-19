Harker Heights hit-and-run victim dies

One of the victims of an early Friday morning hit-and-run in Harker Heights has died.

Harker Heights Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Roosevelt Wilson confirmed the victim died from his injuries at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple Friday afternoon. His identity will not be released because he is a minor.

Police responded to the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway about 5:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a hit-and-run.

They said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a GMC Arcadia, hit two people walking along the road and left the scene.

The two victims were taken to Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.

Police said the other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is believed to have major damage to the passenger's side and front.

Call the Harker Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 254-943-5400 if you have any information.

