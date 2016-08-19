Convenience store held up at gunpoint

Police are looking the people who held up the Handy Stop convenience store late Thursday night.

Officials said a number people walked into the store on South Market Street just before 11.

The robbers pulled out a handgun and took cash from the store.

The Robertson County Sheriff's office said the suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle shortly before crashing into the garage of a vacant home near the 1000 block of South Market Street.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are now searching the area for the suspects and are asking residents to avoid the area.

