Metroplex in Killeen hosted their 20th annual kids fest

Sunday, the Metroplex Hospital in Killeen held their 20th annual kids fest.

Parents were able to bring their kids out to get free immunizations, participate in fun activities and learn about health and wellness.

This event was open to all central Texas residents with school-aged kids to make sure they remain up to date with all of their required shots.

A representative for Metroplex, Erin Spencer, said each year about 1,000 kids participate, and they give around 250 shots.

"We're here to just make sure that the kids are not their education is not hindered because they weren't able to get the shots they needed and get to school," Spencer said.

The immunizations given did not include one for chicken pox. In order to qualify for the free immunizations, families had to be under insured, on Medicaid or have no insurance at all.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.