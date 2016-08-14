Aggies Close Out Exhibition Slate with 2-0 Defeat

STILLWATER, Oklahoma- The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 2-0 decision to Oklahoma State in an exhibition match Saturday evening at Cowgirl Soccer Stadium.

The game served as a final rehearsal for the Aggies prior to their season opener against the No. 1 Florida State Seminoles on Friday, August 19 at Ellis Field. Texas A&M played without three starters, including defender McKayla Paulson, midfielder Stephanie Malherbe and forward Emily Bates.



The Aggies were unable to convert on set piece opportunities, missing on five free kicks in scoring range and not capitalizing on a 7-4 corner kick advantage.

Oklahoma State owned a 19-11 edge in shots with 11 of their attempts coming in the first 30 minutes when the Cowgirls enjoyed a stiff tailwind.



The home side broke the scoring seal in the 58 th minute. Holly Brehmer sent a long ball over the defense finding Courtney Dike who broke through the defense on the right side. She gathered the pass inside the box and took advantage of a one-on-one opportunity against Aggie keeper Mia Hummel. Unleashing a shot from eight yards out Dike found the left netting for the 1-0 lead.

The Cowgirls tacked on a second goal in the 69 th minute with Marlo Zoller taking a pass from Bri Woodall as the ball ricocheted around the 18-yard box, and putting it in the back of the net from 10 yards.

The Aggies had four strong opportunities to score in the first 30-minute period, but came up empty. In the fifth minute, Cowgirls’ starting goalkeeper Michela Ongaro made a diving save on a Mikaela Harvey missile from 20 yards. In the 17 th minute, Jordan Hill was wide left by two feet on a shot from 12 yards out with just the keeper to beat. Texas A&M also failed to menace on two free kicks near the 18-yard box in the first period.

The Maroon and White were turned away by Dani Greenlee in the second period. Pounds had a shot from eight yards that the Oklahoma State netminder punched left of goal in the 45 th minute of play.