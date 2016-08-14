Baylor Soccer Tops Houston Baptist 3-0 in Exhibition

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer ended its exhibition portion of preseason camp with a 3-0 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears took an early lead in the ninth minute during the run of play as Ariel Leach served a low cross from the left wing to Julie James, who put a foot on the ball to send it past the goalkeeper’s left side.

In the 65th minute, Baylor used a set piece off a corner kick to score. Ashley York took the corner and James was once again on the receiving end of a nice pass as she jumped over a couple defenders for a header.

BU ended the game with an exclamation point, scoring in the 90th minute. Ashley Thornhill dropped a long pass from midfield into the HBU zone for Raegan Padgett, who was one-on-one with the keeper and blasted a shot from about 15 yards out to the top left side of the net.

NOTES

*Baylor led 14-3 in shots and 8-3 in corner kicks.

*Sara Martinson and Rebecca Gartner combined for a shutout as each played one half, with Martinson getting the start, win and making all three of BU’s saves.

STAT OF THE GAME

2 – The amount of goals scored by Julie James.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“With these exhibitions, I’m not as concerned with the score as what we get out of these games. I think we learned a lot from Thursday night, playing the Dash and we brought a lot of that into this game. We have a lot of respect for Misty [Jones] and her team with what they do. That is why we like to play them. They bring a challenge to us at every position. They are a tough team and they battle hard. That’s what we needed to see tonight.” – Head Coach Paul Jobson

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor begins the 2016 season next weekend on the road with matches on Aug. 19 vs. Detroit Mercy at 3 p.m. CT. and Aug. 21 vs. Michigan State at 1 p.m.