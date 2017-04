RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Former Baylor track and field sprinter Trayvon Bromell opened up his run at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Saturday by placing second with a time of 10.13 (0.2m/s) in his 100-meter heat at Olympic Stadium.

Bromell had the slowest reaction time in his heat at .165 seconds, but made up for that disadvantage quickly to move to the front of the field through 30 meters. With 15 meters to go, Bromell slowed up and coasted to the second-place finish to automatically advance to the semifinals.

Out of the 70 athletes in the opening heats, Bromell’s time tied for eighth fastest overall.



WHAT’S NEXT

Bromell will now run in the 100-meter semifinals at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday.