Child killed in car crash on 35W near Hillsboro

By Makenzi Henderson, Anchor
HILL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A child was killed in a car crash on Interstate 35W in Hill County Friday afternoon.

The Texas Highway Patrol said a car was traveling southbound in the inside lane when it lost control near mile marker 14 near Hillsboro, and rolled over around 2:30 p.m.

Sgt. D.L. Wilson said two children, including the 11-year-old, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car. Troopers pronounced her dead at the scene.

Wilson said the 31-year-old female driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth in stable condition. The other child, a 9-year-old boy, was air lifted to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth in serious condition.

Wilson said all three were related and from Grapevine.

