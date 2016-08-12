Zebra mussels infest another Texas lake

Zebra mussels have infested yet another Texas lake.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said fisheries biologists confirmed the presence of the invasive aquatic species in Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir after a boater, and his family, found zebra mussels attached to a rock.

“The family was aware of zebra mussels through our extensive public outreach campaign, had seen them previously on Lake Belton and knew they were an invasive species,” said Brian Van Zee, Inland Fisheries Regional Director for TPWD.

“Because the family promptly took action and reported the sighting, we were able to locate and document the infestation.”

The TPWD said the rapidly reproducing zebra mussels, originally from Eurasia, can have serious economic, environmental and recreational impacts on lakes. Zebra mussels can clog public-water intake pipes, harm boats and motors left in infested waters, cover anything left under water and litter beaches with their sharp shells.

Stillhouse Hollow is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir on the Lampasas River in the Brazos River basin, southwest of Belton.

The TPWD said since zebra mussels were first found in Texas in 2009, they have infested seven lakes in three river basins. That means they have an established, reproducing population. While TPWD has found zebra mussels in six other Texas lakes, it’s not clear if those lakes have a viable reproducing population.

You can find more information about zebra mussels by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.