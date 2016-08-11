Plan for temporary Old Robinson Road closures

Watch out for road closures on Old Robinson Road in Robinson from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19.

A Texas Department of Transportation news release said the temporary closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will allow crews to finish road-base treatments at the Old Robinson Road location on the east side of Loop 340.

The work is part of an ongoing multi-phase project to increase safety and efficiency by extending frontage roads along Loop 340, from IH 35 northeast to US 77, as well as by adding an overpass at Old Robinson Road, according to the TXDOT.

The project should be done by the fall of 2018, weather permitting.

