Research shows buckling up pets is a good idea

No matter where you’re going or how far you’re traveling, you should buckle up your pets in the car, according to Tripswithpets.com.

Ann Kelly with Tripswithpets.com sent a news release with information supporting that. She said if you don’t properly restrain your pets, they can be a danger to themselves or to you. Not only can they be a distraction if they’re not buckled up, Kelly said they can also turn into a lethal projectile during a sudden stop or an accident.

Research shows, however, that lap and shoulder belts can reduce the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45 percent. A 60-pound dog can cause an impact of 2,700 lbs during an accident in a car traveling at 30 miles per hour.

Kelly said choosing the proper restraint option for your dog or cat is essential. There are many available including pet safety belts, pet travel crates and kennels, and vehicle pet barriers.

