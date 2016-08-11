Texas A&M, NFL's Seahawks reach new "12th Man" agreement

It’s a five year agreement between Texas A&M and the NFL’s Seahawks—that has a couple of new twists.

First, the Seahawks can no longer use “12th Man” on the team’s Ring of Honor at Seahawks Stadium, and second—there will not be any references to “12th Man” in social media by the Seahawks. The Seahawks will also continue to pay an annual royalty fee.

The university and the Seahawks initially entered into a 12th-Man license agreement in 2006 shortly after A&M officials were made aware of the NFL team’s unauthorized use of the trademark, to where the university then took legal action.

The A&M 12th-Man tradition dates back to 1922.