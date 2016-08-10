Police release pictures of cash forgery suspect

Killeen police released photos of, and need your help identifying a woman suspected of forgery in February.

In a Killeen Police Department news release, investigators said the woman, shown in the pictures, tried to cash a fraudulent check from Ace Cash Express in Killeen.

Investigators said they filed a forgery report on Feb. 3 when the victim called to tell them about the crime. They said the victim told them the check the woman used was not one of their company checks. Even though the check had the company’s information and bank routing number on it, the victim said the check’s number was not close to other check numbers.

Investigators said the victim also told them the fraudulent check was not the only one passed, and the other one had been successfully cashed.

If you know anything about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477), go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com, or download the P3tips app.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could receive a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.