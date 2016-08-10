Former A&M football coach Tom Wilson passes away

Tom Wilson, head football coach at Texas A&M from 1978 - 1981, died early Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Wilson took over the program in the middle of the 1978 season, and compiled a 21-19 record overall. His teams went 2-2 vs. Texas, 2-0 against his alma mater Texas Tech, and was 2-0 in bowl games.

Wilson coached Aggie greats QB Gary Kubiak, who went on to be head coach of the NFL's Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, as well as All-American kicker Tony Franklin and National Football Foundation Hall of Famer Ray Childress.

Wilson was born in 1944 in Ennis, was graduated from Corsicana High School in 1962, and earned his bachelor's degree from Texas Tech in 1966--where he earned All-SWC honors as the Red Raiders' quarterback.

Wilson was 72 years old.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.