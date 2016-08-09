TSTC continues early college partnership with school districts

High school students in Waco will continue to have the opportunity to earn college credit before even going to college.

Texas State Technical College spokesperson Daniel Perry said in a news release that TSTC in Waco will continue to partner with two area school districts and a public independent charter school this fall as part of early college high schools.

He said the TEA gave approval for the La Vega Independent School District to have an early college high school for the second year at La Vega High School. This partnership also includes McLennan Community College.

"Since the students are part of an early college high school, there is no charge to the student," said Sheryl Kattner-Allen, a manager in Dual Enrollment Operations at TSTC.

"The school districts pick up all the costs. TSTC benefits students by helping them to complete their degrees and get placed in the workforce."

Meanwhile, Perry said TSTC will start its third year with the Connally Independent School District for Connally Career Tech Early College High School for students to earn associate degrees and high school diplomas concurrently. TSTC has its longest early college high school partnership with Rapoport Academy in Waco.

In the program, Perry said high school students can concurrently take college and high school classes to get a high school diploma and an associate degree at the same time.

There is no tuition for the high school students to pay. The school districts cover it all.

For additional information on Texas' early college high schools, go to tea.texas.gov/curriculum/echs/.

