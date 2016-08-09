Killeen police investigate early morning shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen police investigate early morning shooting

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

  Killeen police are trying to figure out how a man got shot outside a home just hours ago.

Officers rushed to the scene in the 1300 block of Covey Lane just before 3 a.m. this morning after getting word of a gunshot victim.  

Police said a man was outside a four-plex when he heard two gunshots--and then realized he had been shot.  The man didn't know who shot him. 

He was rushed to Scott & White Memorial Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known.  So far, no arrests have been made.

