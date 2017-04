Looking to expand the Champions Indoor Football brand in Texas, Belton will soon be home to a new professional football team.

This will be the only professional team in the Fort Hood/Central TX area.

Games will be played in the Bell County Expo Center and broadcasted on the Eversport Sports Network Worldwide. The team will begin playing in 2017.

A press conference is scheduled for Aug. 11, at noon in the VIP/Partnership area of the Bell County Expo Center.

Champions Indoor Commissioner Randy Sanders and the Centex Fightin’ Calvary staff will be there to answer questions and concerns regarding the inaugural season.

For more information contact Ronald Oswalt/Asst. General Manager/Media Relations at ron@centexcavalry.com

