Two Killeen flights among those affected by Delta outage

Two flights were delayed in Killeen after Delta Air Lines had to ground hundreds of flights worldwide.

A City of Killeen spokesperson said a departure flight was delayed three hours, and an arrival flight was delayed about 45 minutes Monday morning.

The two flight delays were part of the fallout from a Delta Air Lines computer systems shut down due to a power outage. The Associated Press reported that Delta had to cancel more than 450 flights leaving passengers stranded worldwide.

Copyright 2016. KXXV. All rights reserved.