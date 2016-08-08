Copperas Cove offering discounted pet vaccination clinic

If your pets are due for vaccinations, you can get them done at a discount next week.

A City of Copperas Cove news release said the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter will host a pet vaccination clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

That is at 1206 West Ave. B. You do not have to live in Copperas Cove to go as the event is open to the general public.

Animal control officers will provide a place for your dogs or cats to get yearly vaccinations for Rabies, DHLP, Parvo, Corona, Bordetella and more. They said the complete yearly vaccinations will cost you $20. If you only need a few, you can pay for each vaccine individually. They will also offer city licenses and micro-chipping.

If you have more than four pets, you can save time at the clinic by pre-registering the animals. You just have to email LonghornLana@aol.com. You'll need to provide your name, address, and phone number, plus your pet's name, breed, sex, age, size, color and vaccination needs.

Just bring cash or checks for payment. For more information, call Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584.

