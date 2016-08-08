Texas continues to have the most ATV-related deaths

A 15-year-old girl was killed after the ATV she was driving lost control in Hill County Saturday night.

The 15-year-old girl who was killed after she lost control of the ATV she was driving in Hill County Saturday night has been identified.

Texas has more ATV-related deaths than any other state in the nation. The death of a Hill County teen Saturday only added to that statistic.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data show there were 664 ATV-related fatalities from 1982 to 2011. Nationally, CPSC spokesperson Elizabeth Klinefelter said there are 700 ATV-related deaths each year. She said you can, however, prevent what happened to Kayla Maria Anderson, 15, of Whitney.

The CPSC recommends you take the following safety precautions.

Never let children ride ATVs that are meant for adults.

Make sure children younger than 16 operate only youth model ATVs appropriate for their age.

Never let children younger than six on an ATV.

Make sure children wear a helmet and other protective gear that fits appropriately.

Do not drive ATVs on paved roads.

Do not drive ATVs with a passenger or ride as a passenger.

Always wear a helmet and other protective gear such as eye protection, boots, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

DPS Troopers said Anderson and another 15-year-old were heading southwest on Country Road 2115 near Hill County Road 2120 just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson, the driver of the Polaris ATV, lost control in loose gravel, and was ejected from the vehicle. The ATV partially rolled and landed on her. Troopers said she was not wearing a helmet or seat belt. The passenger, meanwhile, was not hurt.

Klinefelter added that CPSC’s thoughts are with Anderson’s family and friends and the community.

