Sunday concludes the Texas tax free weekend

Today was the last day for Texas residents to participate in shopping without paying taxes.

The tax free weekend was scheduled August 5th – 7th, 2016, just in time to start back to school shopping.



The owner of The Edge apparel in central Texas Solange Robinson said, the stores are always a little more crowded during tax free weekend every year.



In addition to merchandise being on sale, Robinson said people still look forward to saving wherever they can.

“Everyone wants to save whether it's a penny whether it's a dollar whether it's more everybody would like to save so a lot of people take advantage of the weekend for those taxes to be saved”, said Robinson.

This year’s tax free weekend in Texas applied to general merchandise, the next tax free weekend will take place May 27th – 29th 2017.

During that tax free holiday it will apply to all energy star sales including some home appliances.