Brazos County investigators search for motive behind deadly highway shooting

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the motive behind a deadly highway shooting that left a man dead and sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Chris Kirk said they received a call at about 3:40 p.m. Monday about an active-shooter situation on westbound Highway 21 between Highway 47 and Fazzino Lane.

He said a blue four-door car and a white pickup truck were involved in a crash, and then someone started shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Shay Lackey, 37, and Tiffany Sterling, 27, inside that blue car.

Lackey died from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Sterling was also shot. She was flown to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, where she was recovering. She is expected to be OK.

Kevin Pullen, 46, the driver of the pickup truck, was taken into custody and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center Monday night.

He's accused of shooting and killing Lackey and injuring Sterling.

Pullen was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence, jail records showed. His bond was set at $700,000.

“Pullen did crash into the rear of the vehicle, which caused that car to careen and end up on the side of the road and disabled. He careened off into a pasture through a fence and came to rest there," Kirk said.

The attack was not random, according to Kirk. Sterling was Pullen's ex-girlfriend, the chief deputy sheriff confirmed.

"This was a premeditated attack. [Pullen] was actually waiting for [Lackey and Sterling] to drive by. And so, when they did, he started his attack. And he advanced on the car with a shotgun," Kirk said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was at the scene Monday night to reconstruct the crash.

Westbound Highway 21 was shut down while officials investigated the crash. Westbound traffic was diverted onto the eastbound part of the highway.

