Killeen store robbed at gunpoint, police searching for two suspects

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen Police are looking for two men who robbed a sportswear and beauty supply store Wednesday afternoon. 

The robbery happened at the 10th Street Clothing Attire & More store just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. 

Police said two armed men entered the store and demanded money. One man was armed with a gun, and the other man was armed with a knife. 

Both men left in a red four-door sedan. 

No one inside the store was hurt. 

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help police. 

