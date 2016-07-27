Killeen store robbed at gunpoint, police searching for two suspects

Killeen Police are looking for two men who robbed a sportswear and beauty supply store Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the 10th Street Clothing Attire & More store just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said two armed men entered the store and demanded money. One man was armed with a gun, and the other man was armed with a knife.

Both men left in a red four-door sedan.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help police.

