Vigil held for Travis County sergeant who was shot and killed

Officials said that the officer killed in his Round Rock home was on-duty at the time of the shooting.

Officer shot in Round Rock was on-duty at time of shooting

Hundreds gathered Monday night to celebrate and remember the life of Travis County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Craig Hutchinson.

Police say Sgt. Hutchinson was shot and killed early Monday morning after confronting two suspected burglars in his backyard at his home on Oak Meadow Drive in Round Rock.

The vigil was held in the parking lot of the Micki Krebsbach Pool, which is just two miles from Sgt. Hutchinson's home.

More than one hundred people attended the vigil.

Several city council members, pastors, and Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw were among the supporters. Many held signs that read "Blessed are the Peacemakers."

"It’s times like this that we need to be able to come together and have a unified message of love and hope and peace, as opposed to all the division we seem to be seeing right now throughout the nation," Mayor McGraw said.

Sgt. Hutchinson was a 32-year veteran with the Travis County Sheriff's Office. He was just two months away from retirement.

Round Rock police are still looking for the suspects.

