Baylor’s Bennett Wins Gold At World U20 Championships

By Chris Barnhardt, News Content Specialist
BYDGOSZCZ, Poland - Baylor track and field’s Taylor Bennett earned a gold medal by running the second leg for Team USA’s 4x100-meter relay at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Zawisza Stadium Saturday.

 

Bennett helped Team USA set a world-leading time in the U20 division with a mark of 43.69, which was .36 seconds better than second-place France.

 

Earlier in the day, Bennett placed fifth in the 200-meter final with a time of 23.55.

Meanwhile, Wil London helped Team USA’s 4x400-meter relay advance to Sunday’s final by running the anchor leg for the crew that produced a time of 3:07.87 to win the second heat. However, the quartet’s mark was only third-best on the day behind Botswana and Japan. London got the baton with the lead in the heat and held that place by cruising to a 47.04 split. 

WHAT’S NEXT
On Sunday at the meet, London is slated to be on the 4x400-meter relay for Team USA for the final at 5:50 p.m. (10:50 a.m. CT).

Fans can follow the action through links on iaaf.org. Follow the official Twitter account of the team: @BaylorTrack for an inside look with results, photos and stories. 

COMPLETE BAYLOR RESULTS
200 Meters
Women - Final
5. Taylor Bennett (USA) - 23.55

4x100 Meter Relay
Women - Final
1. USA (Bennett on second leg) - 43.69

4x400 Meter Relay
Men - First Round
1. USA (London anchor) - 3:07.87

