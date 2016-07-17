Two dead after shooting in Killeen, victims identified

Two men died Sunday afternoon after a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in Killeen.

Just after 4:45 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at the East Lake Shopping Center on East Rancier Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Cortney Guy, 29, on the 3300 block of E. Rancier.

Witnesses say a reddish-orange car left the scene.

Less than 10 minutes later, police received another call about a shooting victim inside a reddish-orange car parked in front of a home on the 1800 block of North 18th Street.

The victim was identified as Atrayu Davis, 28.

"Right now, we're just trying to figure out what happened, why it happened. And we believe this vehicle is the vehicle that fled from the 3300 block of East Rancier at this point," Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said.

A woman who lives near where police found that second shooting victim said she's worried about her children.

"I feel like it's not protective for the kids inside of the neighborhood. It's too close. It's scary. They could've gotten shot. They could have done anything. It doesn't make sense," Martika Mayo said.

Police have not made any arrests.

It's unclear who shot who -- and they say it's too early to tell if anyone else was involved.

