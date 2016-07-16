Waco man shot in neck while sitting in car

Waco police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marshall Avenue.

Police said 32-year-old Kerry Davis was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in front of a home on that block when he was shot.

The round entered the right side of his neck and came out through the left side.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital. He was treated and released.

Davis was waiting for the driver of the car he was sitting in to pick up a child from inside a home when the shooting happened.

Witnesses told police they saw a large black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, with two men inside. They also told police they heard people talking about shooting someone down the street.

Police have not made any arrests.

