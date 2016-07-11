16-year-old girl causes accident during high speed chase

Four people were detained after sending police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

Police said four people were riding in a blue Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen. Around 4:15 p.m. officers tried to stop the 16-year-old girl who was driving the vehicle, and she wouldn’t stop. Instead, she led police on a chase that lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

Police say she led them through neighborhoods traveling 45 mph towards Watercreast. Once she reached Watercreast, she increased her speed to 80 mph.

She then turned south onto Clear Creek Road. When she reached the intersection at Stan Schuelter Loop, she let one passenger out.

Afterwards she continued the chase and increased her speed to 90 mph.

During the chase, a Department of Public Safety professional assisted police in laying down spikes to stop the vehicle.

Once she reached the intersection of Maxdale Rd. and SH201, she tried to avoid the spikes by slamming on the brakes. During that time she lost control of the car causing the vehicle to go through the median into oncoming traffic while hitting another car.

She crashed into the driver side door of a Chevy Silverado with a pulling trailer attached. The impact was so bad it pushed the truck to the north side of the road and caused the Nissan Sentra to spin out of control.

There was a male and female inside the Chevy Silverado, who were both transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The passengers in the stolen vehicle were taken to the Metroplex. The female driver had to be removed from the vehicle and then sent to Seaton Hospital. Everyone transported after the accident suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The teen who was driving the stolen vehicle faces a felony charge of evading in a vehicle.

Detectives with Killeen Traffic Unit and Auto theft Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.