Telephone pole falls into home after getting hit by tractor trailer

Everyone is okay after a telephone pole fell into a house.

It happened just after 8:30 this morning in the 400 block of Eagle Drive in Bruceville-Eddy.

Police tell us a tractor trailer was trying to make a delivery when it got caught in wires from a telephone pole, and the pole fell into the house.

No one was hurt.

The homeowner's son was in the room where the pole came through, but he was not hurt either.

