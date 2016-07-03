Official: Body of missing Bell County sheriff's deputy found in Belton Lake

The body of a Bell County Sheriff's Department employee was found Monday morning in Belton Lake after the man was reported missing in the water early Sunday.

Lt. T.J. Cruz confirmed a Texas Game Wardens helicopter found the man's body in 26 feet of water Monday morning.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Stephen K. Foster. Foster started with the Bell County Sheriff's Department in September 2013 as a jailer. He was sent to the police academy and was later promoted to deputy in 2015. Deputy Foster was assigned to the critical incident team as a deputy sheriff.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department and Texas Game Wardens suspended their search for him Sunday night after almost 20 hours. The search resumed Monday morning.

Cruz said Foster was fishing with his friends on Belton Lake when he fell overboard. He said he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

There were two boats with multiple people looking for him after he fell. When they couldn't find him, they went to the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and called 911.

Additional search crews were stationed there looking for Foster on Sunday. Four dive teams searched the water.

