An accident in Killeen sends two people to the hospital

At least two people are hurt after an early morning wreck in Killeen.

Just before five this morning, a car headed south on Highway 195 slammed into the back of a car that was slowing or stopped trying to make a turn near Taylor Boulevard.

Ambulances took the injured people to Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, but it's not clear how badly they're hurt.

This accident is still being evaluated and we will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

