Man files civil rights complaint against the city of Killeen

The man accused of killing Killeen Police Detective Charles Dinwiddie is now suing the city following the crime that happened two years ago.

Marvin Guy filed a civil rights complaint against the City of Killeen, the Killeen Police Department and multiple Officers who were on duty during the time of this incident.

The 51- year-old is being charged with one count of capital murder, and three counts of attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting multiple officers while killing one, Detective Charles Dinwiddie.

It happened on May 9th, 2014 around 5:30 a.m., the Killeen PD and several other SWAT teams attempted to search Guy's house on a drug warrant. During the raid officers tried to get into the home through a window to search for drugs they believed to be inside. Guy said when he heard a noise he had mistaken the officers for intruders, and began to open fire on them fearing for the safety of himself and his family.

During the gunfight Detective Charles Dinwiddie was fatally struck in the face while three others were also shot.

Police later said they found no drugs in the house.

In the civil rights complaint Guy is asking for the capital murder charges to be dropped.

However, district attorneys are asking that Guy gets the death penalty for Detective Dinwiddie's murder.

The trial is set to start in September.

