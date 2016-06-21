Car crashes into Waco woman's property for the third time in two years

A car almost crashed into a Waco woman's house Monday night, and the woman said this wasn't the first time something like this has happened.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North New Road and Sanger Avenue.

Doris Dickerson, who's lived at that house for more than 18 years, said a car crashed through her front yard twice last year.

This time neighbors said a driver lost control of his car, crashed into a utility pole, knocked down Dickerson's fence, drove through her front yard, and then crashed into a parked car across the street.

"[I was] sitting in my living room watching the ball game. I just heard this loud crash, and I thought, 'Oh, somebody's hit my house again,'" she said.

Neighbors said that driver was taken to the hospital.

Police at the scene said the crash was under investigation and couldn't give out any information.

Even though this was the third time this has happened, Dickerson was still pretty shaken up.

"I came to the door, and I saw all this stuff lying around in the yard and that car over there hit the car across the street," she said.

Oncor said the power wasn't knocked out when that driver crashed into the utility pole. They were at the scene for a few hours to fix that pole.

Dickerson had some advice for people who drive near that intersection.

"Slow down and live. Don't drive like an idiot," she said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

