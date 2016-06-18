Central Bell County Fire and Rescue Fundraiser

Today the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue hosted a crawfish boil to raise money for two new rescue boats.

The fundraiser took place between 4:00 and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, families in Bell County were encouraged to come out and listen to live music, while enjoying crawfish and cotton candy.

The event was held at 100 North. Main Street in Nolanville, and all of the proceeds raised during the fundraiser will go directly to the volunteer fire department.

Captain Shaquille Styer said purchasing new boats are essential for their fire department. The boats they currently have can only be used in ponds, rivers, and streams for water emergencies.

The new boats they plan to purchase will be able for use in larger bodies of water.

