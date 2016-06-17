One displaced after early morning fire in Killeen

An early morning apartment fire in Killeen is under investigation today after it destroyed multiple units in one building.

Fire investigators said no one was seriously hurt in this fire but there were a few people treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

This fire happened in the 500-block of Westgreen Avenue, shortly after 5:00 a.m. this morning.

Officials said out of the 10 units in the building, 3 of them suffered severe damage, and one person had to be displaced due to the water damage his apartment suffered.

The apartment where the fire started was unoccupied at the time which is why investigators are treating this as a suspicious fire.

Thankfully that fire did not spread to any of the surrounding buildings and firefighters say it took them around 20 minutes to extinguish it.

This incident remains under investigation.

