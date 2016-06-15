State troopers, Patriot Guard Riders escort Fort Hood soldier to local funeral home

A total of nine Fort Hood soldiers died after their vehicle overturned in a flooded creek Thursday.

Fort Hood released the names of eight of the nine soldiers who drown Thursday after their vehicle overturned at a flooded creek.

UPDATE: Officials release names of all nine Fort Hood soldiers who died

The body of a Fort Hood soldier who died after the tragedy on June 2 was escorted to a funeral home in Harker Heights Tuesday night.

Staff Sgt. Miguel Angel Colonvazquez, 38, was one of the nine Fort Hood soldiers who died after the military vehicle they were riding in overturned in a flooded creek near post on Owl Creek.

State troopers and the Central Texas Patriot Guard Riders escorted his body to the Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.

A visitation and rosary service will be held there Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.

Colonvazquez's family was joined by members of the community who wanted to pay their respects.

"These men and women put their lives on the line every day. And when it ends badly, we have to be there to support them just as we would want people there to support us," supporter Felicia Berry said.

St. Joseph Catholic Church will host a funeral service for Colonvazquez at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The service is open to the public, but seating is limited.

You can read Colonvazquez's obituary here.

