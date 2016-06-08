Killeen police looking for man wanted in attempted burglary

Killeen police are looking for a man wanted for an attempted burglary back in March.

The burglary happened in the 4400 block of Lake Road on March 4 in the early morning hours.

After an investigation, police identified 19-year-old Torico James Devon Crutcher as the suspect.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office issued a complaint charging Crutcher with attempted burglary of a habitation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Detectives would also like to speak to Crutcher about a homicide that happened that same morning.

Crutcher is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend him if you see him.

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have information that could help police find him.

